Nearly 50 die in Indonesia landslides, authorities warn of more rain

People stand in front of a flooded area in Kampung Sewuresidential area in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 19, 2016. Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities raced on Monday to rescue victims of landslides and flash floods caused by torrential rain at the weekend that killed nearly 50 people and left many missing in the main island of Java.

Search and rescue teams used earth movers and bulldozers to clear debris in several locations in Central Java province after heavy rainfall damaged thousands of homes and forced residents to evacuate.

"Around 200 people...in joint teams from the military, police, NGOs, and volunteers are continuing to search for victims" said Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency.

He added 47 people had died and 15 remained missing.

Authorities warned the area in Java, which is the most densely populated islands in the country, is particularly prone to landslides.

"The public is advised to remain on high alert for heavy rain and potential for floods and landslides," Nugroho said in a statement.