Taiwan's Foxconn signs letter of intent to invest in Jakarta
February 7, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's Foxconn signs letter of intent to invest in Jakarta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei city, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, signed a letter of intent on Friday to invest in Jakarta, the spokesman of the city administration said.

Hon Hai, better known by its trading name Foxconn, may invest in a manufacturing facility in North Jakarta, Eko Hariadi told Reuters on Friday. The letter was also signed by Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo, he said.

Hariadi declined to give the potential investment value.

Hon Hai has asked for up to 200 hectares of land in North Jakarta, said Sattar Taba, President Director of the state-owned logistics and industrial parks developer.

Taba said they will initially supply 20 hectares of land for Hon Hai. He added that the company is likely to produce components for devices like BlackBerry and iPads in the factory.

Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Matt Driskill

