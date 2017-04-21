Freeport Indonesia granted permit to export copper concentrate until Feb 2018

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Miner Freeport McMoran Inc.'s Indonesia unit has been granted a permit to export 1.11 million wet metric tonnes of copper concentrate until February of next year, a trade ministry official said.

Oke Nurwan, director general of foreign trade at Indonesia's trade ministry, told Reuters the permit was valid until Feb. 16, 2018.

Production and exports at Freeport's mine in the eastern province of Papua have been disrupted due to a contract dispute between the company and the government.