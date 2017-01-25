Freeport expects Indonesia copper concentrate exports to resume 'soon'

Trucks are seen on a road in the Grasberg copper and gold mine operated by an Indonesian subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, near Timika, Papua province, February 15, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken February 15.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects copper concentrate exports from its Indonesian unit to resume "soon", a company spokesman said in a text message when asked about the matter on Wednesday, after shipments were stopped earlier this month.

Freeport's operations at its Grasberg mine and shipments of concentrate to the country's only copper smelter remained normal, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said.

Pratama did not provide further details.