Freeport expects Indonesia copper concentrate exports to resume 'soon'

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects copper concentrate exports from its Indonesian unit to resume "soon", a company spokesman said in a text message when asked about the matter on Wednesday, after shipments were stopped earlier this month.
Freeport's operations at its Grasberg mine and shipments of concentrate to the country's only copper smelter remained normal, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said.
Pratama did not provide further details.
Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Sonali Paul