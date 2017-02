Trucks operate in the open-pit mine of PT Freeport's Grasberg copper and gold mine complex near Timika, in the eastern region of Papua, Indonesia on September 19, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/File Photo

TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly-listed copper miner, said on Friday that it has not reached an agreement with Indonesia on a new permit for its Grasberg mine and copper concentrate exports remain restricted.

Indonesia, which earlier on Friday said it had issued a new mining permit to Freeport, halted shipments of copper concentrate exports on Jan. 12, a suspension that Freeport said would reduce output from its Grasberg mine by around 70 million pounds of copper per month.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor)