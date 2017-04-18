FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Freeport Indonesia has initial approval to resume copper exports: spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 18, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 4 months ago

Freeport Indonesia has initial approval to resume copper exports: spokesman

Fergus Jensen

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Trucks operate in the open-pit mine of PT Freeport's Grasberg copper and gold mine complex near Timika, in the eastern region of Papua, Indonesia on September 19, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc has received preliminary approval to resume copper concentrate exports from its Indonesian operation and hopes to lodge an application for an export permit this week, a company spokesman said.

Indonesia halted Freeport's copper concentrate exports in January under new rules requiring the Arizona-based company to adopt a special license, pay new taxes and royalties, divest a 51 percent stake in its operations and relinquish arbitration rights.

However, hopes of a resumption of exports from Freeport's Grasberg mine have improved since the end of March, when the mining minister said a temporary license would be granted while discussions on longer-term issues continued.

"We have approval for exports and are working on finalizing an export permit," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters on Tuesday.

Mining ministry officials could not be reached for comment on the matter.

An earlier recommendation for Freeport to export up to 1.1 million tonnes of concentrate would still apply, but the company still needs an export permit from the Trade Ministry, Director General of Coal and Minerals Bambang Gatot said at that time.

The latest deal is expected to allow Freeport to export copper concentrate for six months, while working to reach agreement with the government on the other disputed issues.

The stoppage has resulted in thousands of layoffs and cost both sides hundreds of millions of dollars. In February Freeport served notice, saying it has the right to commence arbitration in 120 days if no agreement is reached.

Freeport's joint venture partner at Grasberg, Rio Tinto, has also warned several times it is considering whether to continue the partnership at the world's second-largest copper mine, given the uncertainties surrounding Freeport's negotiations over long-term mining rights in Indonesia.

Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by David Evans and David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.