18 minutes ago
Indonesia, Freeport agree on term of new copper mine permit: official
#Commodities
July 26, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 18 minutes ago

Indonesia, Freeport agree on term of new copper mine permit: official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Trucks are parked at the open-pit mine of PT Freeport's Grasberg copper and gold mine complex near Timika, in the eastern region of Papua, Indonesia on September 19, 2015 in this file photo taken by Antara Foto.Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has reached an agreement with U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Inc that any new operating permit for its Grasberg copper mine will only be valid until 2021, an energy and mining ministry official said on Wednesday.

Freeport would be able to apply for two 10-year extensions to this, but the new permit will only be valid once signed and both sides are still negotiating, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Secretary-General Teguh Pamuji told reporters.

Freeport and Indonesia have been locked in a long-running, costly permit over the future of the giant Grasberg mine.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin

