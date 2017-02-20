FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia mining minister says government also has right to bring Freeport to arbitration
February 20, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 6 months ago

Indonesia mining minister says government also has right to bring Freeport to arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's mining minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday said the government can also bring Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) to arbitration if both sides fail to reach an agreement over a mining contract.

Earlier on Monday, Freeport-McMoRan chief executive Richard Adkerson said the company may commence arbitration if it and the government cannot negotiate within 120 days a dispute over its mining contract in Indonesia.

"If there's no agreement, this can be brought to arbitration. Not only Freeport, the government also has a right to bring this to arbitration," Jonan told reporters.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue

