Freeport reviewing safety at Indonesia mine after tunnel collapse
May 22, 2013 / 5:47 AM / 4 years ago

Freeport reviewing safety at Indonesia mine after tunnel collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is reviewing the safety of its underground operations at its Indonesian mine in Papua after a tunnel collapse last week that killed 28 people, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Freeport closed the remote Papua mine on Wednesday last week, a day after a training tunnel away from its main operations fell in on 38 workers. Ten of the workers were rescued. All have now been accounted for, and a search is continuing to retrieve the bodies of seven of the dead workers.

Operations at the mine have been suspended.

Reporting by Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Pullin

