Freeport closes access road at Indonesia's Grasberg mine after shooting
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 3:40 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Freeport closes access road at Indonesia's Grasberg mine after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIMIKA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc has closed the main access road to the giant Grasberg copper mine after a shooting incident on Tuesday morning in the Papuan highlands where the mine is situated.

A patrol car was hit by gunfire while it was heading toward an area where Freeport workers live near Tembagapura, according to a company official with knowledge of the matter. The town is located in the eastern Indonesia province of Papua.

One worker was injured in the incident but is in a stable condition.

Writing by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Reporting by Sam Wanda in TIMIKA; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
