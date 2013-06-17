Indonesia MPs approve package paving way for fuel price hike

A street vendor sells drinks as vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam during rush hour in Jakarta June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament approved compensation measures for the poor on Monday that the government has demanded before it would agree to cut costly fuel price subsidies which are blamed for undermining confidence in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The decision to raise fuel prices, by an average 33 percent, rests with President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Government officials have repeatedly stated that the price rises would follow shortly after the parliamentary decision.