JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s domestic gas production in 2015 is expected to fall short of demand by 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), with the deficit increasing up to 4.5 bcfd by 2025, state-owned energy firm Pertamina told parliament on Wednesday.

“Because of this, Pertamina is actively developing gas infrastructure like liquefied natural gas receiving terminals,” Chief Executive Dwi Soetjipto said.