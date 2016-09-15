Indonesia to investigate Google over possible unpaid taxes

JAKARTA Indonesia's tax office will investigate Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google for alleged unpaid taxes in Southeast Asia's largest economy, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.
"We will elevate this to an investigation because they refused to be examined, and this is definitely an indication of criminal activity," said Muhammad Hanif, head of the tax office's branch for special cases, adding that the probe would not be launched until the end of the month at the earliest.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
