10 months ago
Indonesia hopes to reach tax settlement with Google: finmin
October 27, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia hopes to reach tax settlement with Google: finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Google logo adrons the entrance of Google Germany headquarters in Hamburg, Germany July 11, 2016. Picture taken July 11, 2016.Morris Mac Matzen

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to reach a tax settlement with Alphabet Inc's Google, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

"We've already communicated with Google. At least there's an understanding why Indonesia would like to have a fair share of the revenue. We do hope that we are going to have a settlement," Indrawati told foreign journalists in Jakarta, the capital, without disclosing any timeline.

Senior executives from the Asia-Pacific headquarters of Google met Indonesian tax officials on Wednesday to negotiate the internet search company's tax bill as the government plans to pursue Google for five years of back taxes.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

