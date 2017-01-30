FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab hires former Indonesian police chief
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 30, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 7 months ago

Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab hires former Indonesian police chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Grab bike driver is seen during rush hour traffic in Jakarta, Indonesia July 18, 2016. Picture taken July 18, 2016.Iqro Rinaldi/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said on Monday it has appointed Indonesia's former national police chief to oversee corporate governance and long-term plans for its biggest market.

Grab said it plans to expand to more cities in Indonesia, grow its transport services and invest in a mobile payments platform.

Badrodin Haiti, who was Indonesia's chief of the National Police from April 2015 to July 2016, "brings extensive experience working with government stakeholders and ensuring aligned interests among different stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

Grab and its competitors, Uber [UBER.UL] of the United States and homegrown company Go-Jek, have faced regulatory obstacles in Indonesia.

The government has ordered ride-hailing service providers to pass vehicle safety tests and get local partners, among other conditions.

"As the technology and ride-hailing sectors evolve in Indonesia, Mr. Haiti will play a guiding role to ensure Grab contributes constructively to the implementation of new transport regulations and safety guidelines," Grab said.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.