FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orangutans relocated in Indonesia after fire threatens habitat
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 30, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Orangutans relocated in Indonesia after fire threatens habitat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samboja, Indonesia - As firefighters struggled to quell a blaze in a restored tropical rainforest in Indonesia more than 200 orangutans living in a sanctuary in the area were moved to an artificial island for safety.

Local officials said at least 100 hectares of the forest reserve owned by the Indonesian non-profit Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) were on fire. The animals were safe and there were plans to evacuate them from the island within the sanctuary. 

BOSF, which was established in 1991, is dedicated to the conservation of Borneo orangutans and its habitat.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.