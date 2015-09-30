Orangutans relocated in Indonesia after fire threatens habitat

Samboja, Indonesia - As firefighters struggled to quell a blaze in a restored tropical rainforest in Indonesia more than 200 orangutans living in a sanctuary in the area were moved to an artificial island for safety.

Local officials said at least 100 hectares of the forest reserve owned by the Indonesian non-profit Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) were on fire. The animals were safe and there were plans to evacuate them from the island within the sanctuary.

BOSF, which was established in 1991, is dedicated to the conservation of Borneo orangutans and its habitat.