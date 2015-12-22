FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cafe to empower the hearing impaired opens in Indonesia
December 22, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Cafe to empower the hearing impaired opens in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TANGERANG, Banten Province, Indonesia - A cafe that hires people with hearing impairments has opened in Indonesia as the government looks to revise a law to help provide more employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The “Fingertalk” cafe is the first of its kind in the Southeast Asia nation, according to owner Dissa Syakina Ahdanisa, where staff use hand gestures or read customers’ lips to get their orders. Customers are also provided with a sign language tip sheet enabling them to communicate with the staff.

“I was thinking let’s do something small or let’s create a place ... where everyone could come but they could also see that the deaf could work together with them,” Ahdanisa said.

