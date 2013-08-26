U.S. to sell Indonesia Apache attack helicopters in $500 million deal

A U.S Army Apache helicopter flies near the town of Walli Was during an operation in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The United States will sell the Indonesian army eight Apache attack helicopters in a deal worth $500 million including radar, training and maintenance, a U.S. defense official said on Monday.

“We are working on further details of the delivery and training time line now,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The sale of Boeing’s (BA.N) AH-64E Apache helicopters was announced during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to Jakarta, his second stop on a week-long four-nation trip to Southeast Asia that began in Malaysia on Saturday.

“Providing Indonesia these world-class helicopters is an example of our commitment to help build Indonesia’s military capability,” Hagel told reporters.