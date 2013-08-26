FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to sell Indonesia Apache attack helicopters in $500 million deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 26, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

U.S. to sell Indonesia Apache attack helicopters in $500 million deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A U.S Army Apache helicopter flies near the town of Walli Was during an operation in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The United States will sell the Indonesian army eight Apache attack helicopters in a deal worth $500 million including radar, training and maintenance, a U.S. defense official said on Monday.

“We are working on further details of the delivery and training time line now,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The sale of Boeing’s (BA.N) AH-64E Apache helicopters was announced during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to Jakarta, his second stop on a week-long four-nation trip to Southeast Asia that began in Malaysia on Saturday.

“Providing Indonesia these world-class helicopters is an example of our commitment to help build Indonesia’s military capability,” Hagel told reporters.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, editing by Jonathan Thatcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.