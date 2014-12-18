Indonesia's finance minister expects 4.5-5 pct inflation in 2015

Indonesia's new Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro speaks to Reuters during an interview at his office in Jakarta October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Thursday he expects inflation to be between 4.5 and 5 percent in 2015.

For this year, Indonesian’s central bank has estimated an annual inflation rate of 7.9 percent.

Some prices spiked after the government in mid-November hiked fuel prices by more than 30 percent to cut Indonesia’s budget deficit and make money available for other uses than fuel subsidies.