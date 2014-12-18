FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's finance minister expects 4.5-5 pct inflation in 2015
#Business News
December 18, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's finance minister expects 4.5-5 pct inflation in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia's new Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro speaks to Reuters during an interview at his office in Jakarta October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Thursday he expects inflation to be between 4.5 and 5 percent in 2015.

For this year, Indonesian’s central bank has estimated an annual inflation rate of 7.9 percent.

Some prices spiked after the government in mid-November hiked fuel prices by more than 30 percent to cut Indonesia’s budget deficit and make money available for other uses than fuel subsidies.

Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Borsuk

