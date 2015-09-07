Indonesia's energy czar scales back Widodo's power plan, others disagree

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy czar on Monday sharply scaled back the president’s signature $73-billion plan to add 35,000 megawatts of power capacity within five years, saying less than half of the target could be achieved.

However, in comments that appear to highlight a growing lack of policy coordination in President Joko Widodo’s administration, the oil minister, who reports to energy czar Rizal Ramli, said there would be no change to the program.

Widodo last month urged officials to stop the bickering among government agencies that has hamstrung his administration and disappointed investors and voters who had hoped he would turn around the economy.

In April, Widodo launched the plan to build nearly 300 power plants, calling it essential to resolve endemic electricity shortages and revive economic growth.

“There is no way that 35,000 megawatts will be achieved within five years, but maybe we can in 10 years,” said Ramli, who oversees energy, in addition to his role as chief maritime minister.

“We have to look at everything factually and logically,” said Ramli, adding that a more realistic target was to add 16,000 MW by 2019.

The initial plan was not viable because state-owned power firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) did not have the ability to use all the added capacity but would still need to pay for it, he said.

Contracts with private producers could have forced PLN to pay as much as $10.76 billion a year for electricity that could not be used, he added.

However, Energy Minister Sudirman Said disagreed with his boss, saying the plan to add 35,000 megawatts was viable.

“It is already clear there will be no reduction in the 35,000-MW target,” Said said. “It may even be that once this gets going, we need to increase the target.”

Palace officials sought to downplay the ministerial dispute.

“The government has never set a target,” said Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. “The 35,000 MW is the basic need for electricity in Indonesia, so the government wishes to fulfill that.”

Ramli first indicated Widodo’s plan was not realistic soon after taking office last month in a cabinet reshuffle.

His comments brought a rare public rebuke from Vice President Jusuf Kalla, tasked by Widodo to oversee the electricity program.

Despite the political sensitivities around the program, Ramli said he had the backing of Widodo.

“We have reported this to the president,” the minister said. “After I explained this strategy, the president understood.”