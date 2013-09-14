FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia President Yudhoyono selects new investment chief-minister
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2013 / 1:02 PM / 4 years ago

Indonesia President Yudhoyono selects new investment chief-minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has selected a new head for Indonesia’s investment coordinating board, a government minister said on Saturday, after its chairman, Chatib Basri, was appointed finance minister in May.

The change will give Basri more time to deal with fiscal woes as Southeast Asia’s largest economy battles a weakening rupiah currency, now near a 4-1/2 year low, a widening current account deficit and massive foreign outflows.

The president appointed deputy finance minister Mahendra Siregar as the head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Industry Minister Muhammad S. Hidayat confirmed via text message.

Siregar enters the role as foreign investors flee emerging economies. Indonesia and India, dependent on capital inflows to fund large current account deficits, remain vulnerable to further capital outflows.

Yudhoyono is expected to announce the appointment next week.

The BKPM is pessimistic about achieving its 2014 investment target of 506 trillion rupiah ($45.34 billion), the agency said earlier this month.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.