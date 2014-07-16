Indonesian taxi operator Blue Bird to revive IPO plan: sources

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird, is seeking to revive its planned initial public offering (IPO), which could raise $300 million to $400 million, said sources with knowledge of the matter.

The company plans to sell a stake of at least 20 percent in the offering, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information was private.

Blue Bird officials declined to comment.

Blue Bird’s offering, if successful, could encourage bigger companies to tap the Indonesian stock market, which has been dominated by smaller offerings below $100 million.

Many big companies were also waiting until there is more political certainty in Indonesia. The world’s third-biggest democracy held its presidential election on July 9 and the official result is expected around July 22.

Blue Bird was previously set to launch the IPO late last year, but it was delayed after the company failed to receive regulatory approval in time.

At that time, Indonesia’s financial services authority had raised concerns about an outstanding lawsuit from a family member of the company’s founder. The regulator had also asked Blue Bird to submit additional documents.

“The process will go ahead depending on the conditions. Regarding the legal matter, there has been a court decision,” said one of the sources.

In February, a district court rejected the lawsuit taken by Mintarsih Latief against current Blue Bird Group President Director Purnomo Prawiro over issues such as share ownership and trademarks, according to local media.

Blue Bird, which was founded in 1972 by Mutiara Djokosoetono with just 25 taxis, now has a fleet of nearly 29,000, according to its website.

The company competes with other taxi providers like PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk, PT Cipaganti Citra Graha Tbk and PT Gamya, which was founded by Mintarsih.