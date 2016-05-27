FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to sign oil, LPG import deal with Iran: Pertamina official
May 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Indonesia to sign oil, LPG import deal with Iran: Pertamina official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia expects to sign an initial deal on Sunday with Iran for the purchase of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), an official at Indonesia's state energy company, Pertamina [PERTM.UL], said on Friday, providing no further details.

Indonesia's energy minister Sudirman Said is heading to Iran on Sunday, a ministry spokesman, Sujatmiko, said separately.

The energy minister is also expected to join the OPEC meeting in Vienna on June 2.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
