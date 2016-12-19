FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Indonesia's Pertamina to buy 1 million barrels of Iranian crude in the first-quarter of 2017: CEO
December 19, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 8 months ago

Indonesia's Pertamina to buy 1 million barrels of Iranian crude in the first-quarter of 2017: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina will buy 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2017, its chief executive Dwi Soetjipto told reporters on Monday.

"We will try to bring in .. for the Cilacap refinery about 1 million barrels for experiment. When we know the result, the yield, then we could negotiate for the long term," Soetjipto said.

He also said Pertamina will submit proposals for its plan to purchase stakes in two oil and gas blocks in Iran by the end of February.

Last week, Indonesia announced it will import around 500,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran in 2017, according to a government statement.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
