IMF's Lagarde says Indonesia needs prudent monetary policy

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia needs prudent monetary policy and a flexible exchange rate to safeguard it against external risks, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

“Greater investment, both domestic and foreign and especially in infrastructure, is key to increasing growth even further in Indonesia,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a news conference during a visit to Jakarta.

“The authorities recognize that policy initiatives in a number of areas would enhance the quality and equity aspects of growth. Prudent monetary policy and a flexible exchange rate remain important to safeguard against external risks,” she said.