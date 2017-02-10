Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
JAKARTA Twelve people have been killed in three landslides across the Indonesian resort island of Bali, as torrential rain lashed the area, Indonesia's disaster agency said on Friday.
The landslides destroyed houses late on Thursday in three villages in Bali's Kintamani district, on the slopes of the Mount Batur volcano, killing the 12 residents, including a one-year old boy, the agency said.
Several people were injured, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.
"All victims have been evacuated and the injured have been taken to hospital," said an agency official in Bali, Indra Kalak.
Kalak said more heavy rain was falling on Friday and people in the area should be aware that the steep slopes meant it was particularly vulnerable to landslides.
The national weather agency said heavy rain would continue in Bali on Saturday and Sunday.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies and Robert Birsel)
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.