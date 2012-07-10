FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says Germany's growth to be weaker in 2012
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

Merkel says Germany's growth to be weaker in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the country’s economy would be weaker in 2012 due to lower exports to euro zone countries but it would still witness slight growth.

“This year we will continue to grow but it will be weaker ... growth that we will see because we realize that our exports into other European markets are less strong than they used to be. But we will see slight growth,” Merkel said.

Merkel was speaking during a visit to Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Jonathan Thatcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.