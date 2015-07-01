FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crashed Indonesian military plane had 113 on board: air force spokesman
#World News
July 1, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Crashed Indonesian military plane had 113 on board: air force spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A Indonesian military transport plane that crashed into a northern residential area two minutes after takeoff on Tuesday was carrying 113 people, an air force spokesman said.

“According to our data, there were 113 people on board, including 12 crew,” Air Force spokesman Dwi Badarmanto, speaking from the city of Medan, the site of the crash, told Reuters.

The figure is an update of comments by military spokesman Fuad Basya, who was earlier quoted by broadcaster MetroTV as saying there had been 12 crew and about 50 passengers on board.

“We are currently checking who was inside the plane,” Basya added.

At least 49 bodies have so far been recovered from the site where the C-130 Hercules aircraft crashed, according to local television.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
