Indonesia's Amman Mineral commits to $9.2 billion copper expansion: government official

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT) has committed to invest $9.2 billion to expand its mining business, including the construction of a new copper smelter near its mine in Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, a mining ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

AMNT is a unit of PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, which bought the Batu Hijau mine from Newmont Mining Corp last year.

Bambang Gatot, director general of coal and minerals at the mining ministry, said $1 billion of the investment would be used to build a smelter. "It will start this year and to be completed by 2021," he said.

Amman could not immediately be reached for comment.