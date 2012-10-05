Indonesia sets Dec deadline for mine permit approvals

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central government has fixed a December deadline to approve thousands of mining business permits, a tight timeframe that threatens to shut out many junior miners and extend a slump in exports of metal ore from Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter of tin and a key exporter of thermal coal and nickel ore, has imposed a series of rules this year aimed at boosting revenue from its $93 billion mining sector, which contributes 12 percent of GDP.

Miners complain the measures have slashed exports and investment in mineral prospecting, with exports of nickel and bauxite hardest hit. Exports of bauxite to top customer China halved in the third quarter after the rules took effect in May, and total nickel exports were down nearly 70 percent in June.

One of the new measures requires small firms to secure central government approval of permits issued by local authorities before they can export, a seemingly small change but one that has had big ramifications for the industry.

More than half of the 10,245 permits at issue, many of them handed out by regional officials during a mining boom in recent years, infringe land titles or environmental rules, and have triggered social conflicts and legal challenges for investors.

So far the mining ministry has certified fewer than half of the permits as “clean and clear,” allowing firms to apply for an export license, but a narrow December deadline for approval of the rest could hold up clearance for thousands more.

“We hope the ‘clean and clear’ issues will be completely resolved this year,” Mineral Enterprise director Dede Suhendra, one of the top government officials handling the issue, said in an interview.

The ministry would stop receiving documents from firms after mid-December, he added. “No excuses,” he said.

By Wednesday, only 83 firms had been given permits to export ore, according to the trade ministry.

The deadline is likely to further increase pressure on many miners scrambling to get permits approved. Others have already given up and abandoned mines, leaving ports quiet and thousands of miners out of work in areas such as Sulawesi island.

The changes effectively shut down more than 200 operations and others have been moth-balled, but until now the central government has played down the impact on investment.

SHORT-TERM HIT

The government is willing to take a short-term hit to ore exports as it tries to drive investment in mineral processing to create higher value metal products, part of a grand plan to turn Indonesia into an industrialized global top 10 economy by 2025.

“What is important is that the environment is safe... the administration is good - this is far more important because we have had too many problems in mining,” Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Rudi Rubiandini told Reuters in an interview earlier this year.

The current certification phase aims to bring together officials from the mining, finance, forestry and other ministries to decide which permits should be approved.

Mining concessions that fail to get the all-clear by mid-December could be returned to the state concerned or face further legal processing, Suhendra said.

Suhendra rejected earlier comments by government officials that leniency could be extended to companies unable to comply with a rule requiring miners to process all ore domestically by 2014. Indonesia has banned exports of raw ore after that date.

“This is the law,” he said, referring to the ban. “Who can break the law?”

The central government team handling the permit process and supervision remains grossly understaffed, he said, however.

“There’s only around 40 people here to manage all of this,” Suhendra said, a sign that it may be hard to escape delay.

Mining executives query how the government will resolve cases of overlapping permits, fearing the chance of corruption. They also warn the regulations will hurt long-term investment, with at least 5 listed junior exploration firms having pulled out of Indonesia since May.

However, Suhendra was convinced the central government was on the right path, saying it had received only around 1.3 trillion rupiah ($135.63 million) in royalties in 2011 from all the locally-issued mining permits.

“Think about how much damage they’ve done to the environment and the state only gets that much,” he said, but gave no figure of revenues he felt the state deserved. ($1=9,585 rupiah)