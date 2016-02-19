Indonesia may ease ban on nickel ore, bauxite exports -energy minister

A general view of the digging of raw nickel ore near Sorowako, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, in this January 8, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia could change rules that ban exports of unprocessed minerals including nickel ore and bauxite, the country’s energy minister said on Friday, referring to a revision of the country’s mining law targeted for completion this year.

“There could indeed be a relaxation of the ore (export ban) if the revision of the mining law allows it,” Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.

The mining law review will need to be approved by both the government and parliament, Said added.

Indonesia was the world’s top exporter of nickel ore until 2014 when the government banned all unprocessed ore exports.