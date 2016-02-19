FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia may ease ban on nickel ore, bauxite exports -energy minister
#Commodities
February 19, 2016 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia may ease ban on nickel ore, bauxite exports -energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the digging of raw nickel ore near Sorowako, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, in this January 8, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia could change rules that ban exports of unprocessed minerals including nickel ore and bauxite, the country’s energy minister said on Friday, referring to a revision of the country’s mining law targeted for completion this year.

“There could indeed be a relaxation of the ore (export ban) if the revision of the mining law allows it,” Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.

The mining law review will need to be approved by both the government and parliament, Said added.

Indonesia was the world’s top exporter of nickel ore until 2014 when the government banned all unprocessed ore exports.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
