7 months ago
Indonesia 'will not negotiate' with Freeport over new rules: mining ministry official
January 21, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 7 months ago

Indonesia 'will not negotiate' with Freeport over new rules: mining ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Trucks operate in the open-pit mine of PT Freeport's Grasberg copper and gold mine complex near Timika, in the eastern region of Papua, Indonesia on September 19, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.

"There will be no negotiation," Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters.

The president and mining minister have signed regulations on the matter, and Freeport "should just follow the regulations," Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arcandra Tahar added.

Freeport's shipments of copper concentrate from Indonesia have been stopped since January 12, in accordance with rules on domestic mineral processing.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

