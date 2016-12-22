JAKARTA Indonesia will allow the export of mineral concentrates beyond January 2017 if miners meet certain conditions, the coordinating minister for economic affairs said on Thursday.

Miners who currently have contracts of work must get a special mining license to continue exporting concentrates, Darmin Nasution told reporters.

Apart from that, they must also pay export taxes and build smelters within five years, Nasution said.

In 2014, Indonesia said it will ban export of all concentrates from January 2017. However, the government had come under pressure from the mining industry to ease the ban.

