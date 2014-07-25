Indonesia expects to sign Freeport pact on Friday

Miners are seen at the Grasberg Mine, operated by the U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold, in Indonesia's Papua province in this November 4, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia expects to sign a memorandum of understanding with Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc on Friday that would allow it to ship 756,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in the second half of the year, Coal and Minerals Director-General Sukhyar said.

He said a dispute with mining companies triggered by the imposition in January of a ban on mineral ore exports had cost $1.3 billion in lost exports of copper concentrate.

“The value of exports we missed up to June was $1.3 billion, from Freeport and Newmont, but we expect up to the end of the year around $3.4 billion,” he told Reuters in an interview, referring to the firms’ annual production plans.

Freeport and Newmont Mining Corp are Indonesia’s biggest copper exporters.