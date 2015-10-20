FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobile library delivers books on horseback in rural Indonesia
October 20, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Mobile library delivers books on horseback in rural Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PURBALINGGA, Indonesia - An Indonesian villager is encouraging rural children to read by delivering books with his free mobile library on the back of his favorite horse Luna.

Three times a week Ridwan Sururi, 42, travels with his “horse library” on the dirt tracks of Indonesia’s Central Java Province to provide books for young readers in an area where libraries are rare and school resources are limited.

“The purpose of this library is to encourage reading. The reason why I used the horse is because, in my opinion, the horse attracts children,” Sururi explained.

All of the books in the mobile library were given to him by friends and donors.

