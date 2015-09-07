Indonesia will not ease mineral export ban in stimulus package

A worker poses with a handful of nickel ore at the nickel mining factory of PT Vale Tbk, near Sorowako, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia said it will not relax its ban on mineral exports to allow for nickel and bauxite ore shipments in its upcoming economic stimulus policy package, after having earlier said it was mulling the option in order to prop up its economy.

Indonesia banned metal ore exports in early 2014 to force firms to develop smelters that would add value to resources and create jobs. But the curbs cost billions of dollars in lost revenue for the country that was the world’s top nickel ore exporter and a major supplier of bauxite before the ban.

Last week, the government said it was considering allowing firms with smelters that were at least 30 percent complete to export ore for a year, as part of a package of policies intended to improve investor sentiment.

“The risks of these incentives are bigger so the plan has been canceled,” Mining Minister Sudirman Said told reporters on Monday. The risks include legal and environmental issues.

“We will stick with the current regulations,” Said said, adding that several of the smelter projects under construction would be completed in 2016.

The stimulus package, which is expected to be released on Wednesday, is likely to include tax holidays and an easing of regulations in manufacturing, trade and agriculture.

Although no announcement is expected this week on mineral export regulations, the government has still left open the possibility of some revisions.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Resources Minister Rizal Ramli said Indonesia was looking to find ways to tweak the current policy without contradicting the existing law. But he declined to say whether this would mean allowing some nickel and bauxite ore shipments.

“The law itself has problems because not everybody can build smelters in Indonesia. The investment is huge,” Ramli told Reuters in an interview on Sunday, adding that only around 10 companies could afford to build smelter projects on a scale that would be economically viable.

“Freeport can afford that. Newmont can afford that ... The rest can‘t,” he said referring to U.S. mining giants Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Newmont Mining Corp.