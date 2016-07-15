Glencore dominates crude sales to Indonesia in Sept: sources

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Glencore will supply 3.35 million barrels of low sulfur crude to Indonesia's Pertamina in September after winning all the state-owned company's spot supply tenders, two trade sources said on Friday.

Glencore dominated crude sales to Indonesia in September, beating out other sellers such as Royal Dutch Shell and Vitol [VITOLV.UL].

Glencore sold four 600,000-barrel cargoes of Aseng from Equatorial Guinea, Sudanese Nile Blend, Sarir and Mesla from Libya, for September delivery, one source said. It will also deliver a 950,000-barrel cargo of Nigerian Bonny Light, he said.

Glencore was previously awarded a tender to supply Nigerian Qua Iboe and Escravos crude to Pertamina between September and December. [CRU/WAF]

Indonesia is the largest sweet crude buyer in southeast Asia, making spot purchases of more than 3 million barrels every month.