Orangutan school teaches young primates survival skills
#Environment
February 8, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Orangutan school teaches young primates survival skills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A school in Indonesia is teaching young orangutans survival skills in the forest to help re-introduce them back into the wild.

In footage by the International Animal Rescue (IAR), the young primates can be seen being taken to morning class in a wheelbarrow. They learn foraging and nest-making skills in the trees.

“We try to give them an environment that is as natural as possible, that is why we created the forest schools,” Karmele Llano Sanchez, of IAR in Indonesia, said.

“What we want is to try to replicate what an orangutan will do in the wild ... And once the orangutans are ready, so meaning that they have learnt the skill they need to survive in the wild, then we decide to take them to the wild.”

