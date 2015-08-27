FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health checks for smuggled orangutans in Indonesia
August 27, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Health checks for smuggled orangutans in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Their teeth examined and blood and hair samples collected, these orangutans, found by Thai police, are being checked before a long journey to their country of origin, Indonesia.

Authorities in Thailand plan to send back 14 Borneo-Kalimantan and Sumatran orangutans -- confiscated from an entertainment business as well as smugglers in the last few years -- in September.

After putting the orangutans to sleep with an anesthetic injection, the Thai veterinarians tested the animals, quarantined for seven months before the repatriation, for diseases such as rabies and hepatitis. Another concern is managing their stress during the journey.

The rare species are found in Indonesia and Malaysia.

