FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Pertamina to sign Tuban agreement with Russia's Rosneft Thursday
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 25, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's Pertamina to sign Tuban agreement with Russia's Rosneft Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Russian state oil company Rosneft is pictured behind a pipe at the Samotlor oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s oil and gas company PT Pertamina will sign a framework agreement with Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) on Thursday for the Tuban refinery project, Pertamina’s spokeswoman Wianda Pusponegoro told Reuters.

The deal would mark Russia’s first foray into a region dominated by OPEC producers from the Gulf. Russian president Vladimir Putin has estimated possible investments in the refinery at $13 billion, Russian news agencies reported last week.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.