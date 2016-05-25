Indonesia's Pertamina to sign Tuban agreement with Russia's Rosneft Thursday

The logo of the Russian state oil company Rosneft is pictured behind a pipe at the Samotlor oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s oil and gas company PT Pertamina will sign a framework agreement with Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) on Thursday for the Tuban refinery project, Pertamina’s spokeswoman Wianda Pusponegoro told Reuters.

The deal would mark Russia’s first foray into a region dominated by OPEC producers from the Gulf. Russian president Vladimir Putin has estimated possible investments in the refinery at $13 billion, Russian news agencies reported last week.