Indonesian president to announce new Cabinet on Wednesday: palace
#World News
July 27, 2016 / 3:20 AM / a year ago

Indonesian president to announce new Cabinet on Wednesday: palace

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo walks past the armed forces chief General Gatot Nurmantyo and Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Luhut Pandjaitan during the inauguration of the new national police chief at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia July 13, 2016.Darren Whiteside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will appoint a new Cabinet on Wednesday, according to a palace letter obtained by Reuters.

The president will make an announcement about the reshuffle at 1:30 p.m. local time (0630 GMT), the letter said. It will be Widodo's second Cabinet reshuffle in less than two years.

Energy and Mining Minister Sudirman Said will be among the ministers replaced, sources close to the minister told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait

