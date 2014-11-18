Inauguration of non-Muslim Jakarta governor delayed to next week: media

Members of the hardline Islamic group, the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) attend a protest to show their opposition to acting Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is ethnically Chinese and a Christian, in Jakarta November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The inauguration of Jakarta’s first Christian governor in 50 years was postponed to next week to allow for a presidential decree on his appointment, the Jakarta Globe reported on Tuesday, quoting the home affairs minister.

Deputy Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known by his nickname “Ahok”, was initially scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday to succeed Joko Widodo, who stepped aside last month to become president.

Ahead of the inauguration, hundreds of religious hardliners have staged protests in the capital city to oppose a Christian taking over one of Indonesia’s most powerful political jobs.

Ahok, an ethnic Chinese, has served since last month as acting governor of Jakarta, capital of the country with the world’s largest Muslim population.

Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said the ceremony would not take place this week and that the president would conduct the swearing in, the newspaper said.

No comment was immediately available from the ministry.