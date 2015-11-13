Indonesia VP says Widodo not ready to reshuffle cabinet: media

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has discussed another possible cabinet reshuffle with his coalition, but is not yet ready to make such a move, the vice president was quoted as saying by online news service Detik.com on Friday.

Widodo reshuffled his cabinet in August, after less than a year in office, in an effort to reassure investors worried about a policy drift that allowed economic growth to slip to a six-year low.

“The reshuffle plan was part of the discussion, but the president said it is not the right time,” Jusuf Kalla was quoted as saying, referring to a meeting between the president and coalition members late on Thursday.

The vice president on Oct. 27 told Reuters a discussion then about a cabinet reshuffle had not reached a “very serious level yet”.