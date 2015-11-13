FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia VP says Widodo not ready to reshuffle cabinet: media
#World News
November 13, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia VP says Widodo not ready to reshuffle cabinet: media

Indonesian President Joko Widodo waits for Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the presidential palace in Jakarta November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has discussed another possible cabinet reshuffle with his coalition, but is not yet ready to make such a move, the vice president was quoted as saying by online news service Detik.com on Friday.

Widodo reshuffled his cabinet in August, after less than a year in office, in an effort to reassure investors worried about a policy drift that allowed economic growth to slip to a six-year low.

“The reshuffle plan was part of the discussion, but the president said it is not the right time,” Jusuf Kalla was quoted as saying, referring to a meeting between the president and coalition members late on Thursday.

The vice president on Oct. 27 told Reuters a discussion then about a cabinet reshuffle had not reached a “very serious level yet”.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
