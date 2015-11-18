Indonesian president could reshuffle cabinet before year-end: media

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo could reshuffle his cabinet before the end of this year, a senior cabinet minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“It’s possible that before the end of the year there will be a second reshuffle, where Jokowi will choose people in legal and economic areas,” Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Rizal Ramli was quoted as saying by Indonesia’s official Antara news agency.

Widodo reshuffled his cabinet in August, after less than a year in office, in an effort to reassure investors worried about a policy drift that allowed economic growth to slip to a six-year low.