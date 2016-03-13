Indonesia's Pertamina and Marubeni sign gas turbine deal with GE

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A consortium made up of Indonesia’s state energy firm PT Pertamina and Japan’s Marubeni Corp (8002.T) has signed a deal with General Electric (GE.N) for the U.S. firm to provide gas turbines for a $2 billion power plant in Java, Pertamina said.

The consortium intends to bid to build and operate the 1,600-megawatt plant, which would be the biggest gas and steam power station in Indonesia, in a tender held by state utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara in May, Pertamina said in a statement on Sunday.

The consortium has also asked South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) to provide engineering, procurement and construction for the power plant, Pertamina said. It did not give any financial details.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has set an ambitious goal of building more than 35 gigawatts of power stations by 2019, the bulk of which are expected to be coal-powered.