FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia demolishes capital's largest red-light district
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 29, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia demolishes capital's largest red-light district

A man removes corrugated iron from a dwelling (unseen) before it is demolished in the Kalijodo red-light district in Jakarta, Indonesia February 26, 2016 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Bulldozers started demolishing hundreds of buildings in the Indonesian capital’s largest red-light district on Monday as part of a nationwide effort to eradicate prostitution in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Jakarta’s Kalijodo, long home to thousands of sex workers, is the latest of nearly 70 red-light districts shut down in Indonesia. The government wants to close the remaining around 100 more by 2019.

Prostitution is illegal in Indonesia but rampant in most major cities.

Under high security, bulldozers were seen destroying dozens of homes and sex-oriented businesses in the Jakarta neighborhood, which the governor wants to turn into a park.

“First, we need to demolish all houses and revert the land to be used for a green open space, which has been the main function of the area since the very beginning. Once it is all completed, we will rebuild the area immediately,” Anas Effendi, West Jakarta Mayor, told reporters.

An accident by a drunk motorist that killed four in Kalijodo earlier this month prompted Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama to order the closing of the neighborhood.

Authorities gave Kalijodo’s 3,000 residents a week to clear the area with some relocated to government-subsidized apartments. Evicted sex workers were also given vocational training.

Some of those relocated, however, were finding it difficult to find employment.

“My husband is still jobless as he already stopped his business,” said Kania Fauziah, whose husband was a caretaker at a Kalijodo entertainment business.

Reporting by Johan Purnomo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Randy Fabi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.