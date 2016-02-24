FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2016 / 2:14 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia looks to close all red-light districts by 2019: Jakarta Post

A prostitute waits for customers near a sign that says "special seating area for women" in the Dolly district of Surabaya March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to shutdown all of the country’s red-light districts by 2019 in a bid to eradicate prostitution in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, the Jakarta Post said late Tuesday quoting the social affairs minister.

The government had already closed 68 red-light districts, while another 100 would be closed down within three years, said Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

Despite being illegal, prostitution is rampant in most major Indonesian cities.

Jakarta’s governor has started closing down a major prostitution hub in the northern part of the capital, with evictions planned for Sunday.

In 2014, the mayor of Indonesia’s second-largest city of Surabaya shutdown what was believed to be Southeast Asia’s biggest red-light district.

Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Perry

