Indonesia's disaster agency sending rescue team to Aceh
April 11, 2012 / 9:34 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia's disaster agency sending rescue team to Aceh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency is sending a rescue team to Aceh, after a massive 8.7 magnitude quake on Wednesday and tsunami warning knocked out the province’s electricity and send locals scrambling for higher ground.

“The quake was felt very strongly. Electricity is down, there’s traffic jams to access higher ground. Sirens and Koran recitals from mosques are everywhere,” said Sutopo, spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency.

Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ed Lane

