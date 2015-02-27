Quake 6.9 strikes off Indonesia, no tsunami threat

DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck 182 km (110 miles) northeast of Ende, Indonesia, at a depth of 562 km, on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of significant damage.

There was no threat of a tsunami, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

BMKG, Indonesia’s meteorological agency, said the quake occurred in the middle of the ocean about 104 km northwest of East Flores.

A Reuters reporter said the quake was felt in the resort island of Bali, but there were no reports of damage there.