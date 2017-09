(Reuters) - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Irian Jaya, Indonesia, on Tuesday the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake was 32.8 miles (52.8 km) deep and was centered 154 miles (248 km) west of Jayapura at 6:41 a.m. (2141 GMT on Monday).

(The story has been refiled to make clear conversion in the second paragraph is miles to km)